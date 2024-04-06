Alan M. Ferguson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($35,525.99).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

HBR stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.62, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.13. Harbour Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.90 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,380.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

