AJ Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $357.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average of $336.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

