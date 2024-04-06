Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $214,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

O stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

