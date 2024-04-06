Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

