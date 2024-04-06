Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.