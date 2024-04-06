Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

