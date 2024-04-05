WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $298.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.32.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.