Washburn Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.28.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

