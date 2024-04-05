Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

