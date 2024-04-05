Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of V stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
