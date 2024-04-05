Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

