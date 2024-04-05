Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,472 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

