Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $244.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

