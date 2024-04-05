Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

