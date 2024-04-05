Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in AT&T by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 102,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 333,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 51,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 440,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

