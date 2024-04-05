Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co’s Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 20.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $304,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $254.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.63. The firm has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

