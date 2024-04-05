Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $503.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
