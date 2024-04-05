StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

