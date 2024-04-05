Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

