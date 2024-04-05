Straight Path Wealth Management Has $659,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.