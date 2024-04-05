State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 856 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

