State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 413 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

