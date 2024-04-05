State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.