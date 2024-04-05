State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.