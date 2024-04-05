State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

