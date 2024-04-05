Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3,728.51 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

