Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,163,000.

BATS DFIC opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

