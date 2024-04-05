Sageworth Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,083 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $57,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

