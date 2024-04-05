Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,109 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,841.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,231,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,519,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $11.80 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 175.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 122,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.