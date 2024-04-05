Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,953,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,427,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 455,601 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,855 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

