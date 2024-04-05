Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 231 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day moving average of $472.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

