Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Progyny by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,287. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

