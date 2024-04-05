Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.97

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 93644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

