Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 6.2 %

SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

