Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,865 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

