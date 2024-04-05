Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,219.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,265.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,116.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $664.41 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

