Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

