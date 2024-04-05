Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

