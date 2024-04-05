Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 417.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

