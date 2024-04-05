Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,923 shares of company stock worth $74,598 in the last three months. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.