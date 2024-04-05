Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.5 %

NUE stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $202.89.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

