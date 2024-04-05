National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $492.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.39. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

