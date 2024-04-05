National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
National Western Life Group stock opened at $492.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.39. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Featured Stories
