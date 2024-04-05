Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.06 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

