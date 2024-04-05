Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

