LVZ Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.