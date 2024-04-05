Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.