Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 109,924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,419 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

