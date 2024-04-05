Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
