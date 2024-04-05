Lewis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,334 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,334 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

