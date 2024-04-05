Lewis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.31.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

