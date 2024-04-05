Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Leidos stock opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

