Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

